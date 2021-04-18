Parkersburg Fishing Derby is back

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids and parents alike lined the ponds at Southwood and City Park. Just two days before, 800 pounds of trout were distributed between the two locations in preparation for the big day. Kids of different age groups competed in waves, hoping to snag a fish and maybe even a prize.

The kids WTAP talked to came prepared. Brooklynn and Braydin have been fishing their whole life, Ryett has been fishing for five years, and Maria can’t even remember when she started she’s been fishing for so long.

Maria said fishing is so fun because..., “..., sometimes you might get a big fish.”

The ultimate prize, however, was the golden trout, which comes with a $100 reward.

It looks like Ryett’s five years of experience paid off because he caught the golden trout and another big fish.

Brooklynn and Braydin also offered some sound advice.

“Like you want to cast it and you want to sit still.”

When asked if they were good at sitting still they said, “Not really.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.