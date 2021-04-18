Pipe bomb found in Noble County

ELK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the department received a call before noon on April 17 about a suspicious item found by a property owner on Crum Ridge Road in Elk Township.

Sheriff Jason Mackie responded to the scene, and after examining the item, it was confirmed that it was an unexploded pipe bomb.

The pipe bomb was found about 25 feet from the edge of the road. It appeared that someone had attempted to set it off, but the fuse had failed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene. The pipe bomb was safely detonated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

