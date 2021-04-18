Advertisement

Recycling Day for Kids event held at Marietta Area Recycling Center

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As part of the Marietta Earth Day Celebration, the first ever Recycling Day for Kids event was held on Sunday at the Marietta Area Recycling Center.

Kids and their families came out to the center to learn about recycling and how they can make a difference when recycling reusable materials. During the event, the children were given a tour of the center, while learning fun and informative facts about recycling.

During the tour, the children were also given prizes.

Kathy Ortt is the coordinator of the event, and she says it was a great way to give children a good perspective on why recycling is important.

“It’s really important for them to understand that throw away so many things that we can actually reuse,” said Ortt. And instead of using finite resources like timber and iron ore and the things that go into these materials. We can instead keep reusing, these things have second and third lives and can go on for a long time. We can make an aluminum can into an airplane. So, you know if you give a child that insight, I think it gives them a good perspective of why it’s important.”

