Scoreboard: April 17, 2021

Scores for April 17
Scores for April 17(WAGM)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

NCAA BASEBALL

Game 1 (10 Innings):

Baldwin Wallace - 6

Marietta - 7

Game 2:

Baldwin Wallace - 11

Marietta - 7

Game 1:

Ohio Dominican - 25

Ohio Valley - 11

Game 2 (11 Innings):

Ohio Dominican - 5

Ohio Valley - 4

NCAA SOFTBALL

Game 1:

Marietta - 1

Baldwin Wallace - 5

Game 2:

Marietta - 5

Baldwin Wallace - 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Morgantown - 2

Williamstown - 12

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Boys:

Williamstown 7

Moorefield - 0

Girls:

Williamstown - 7

Moorefield - 0

