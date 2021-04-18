Scoreboard: April 17, 2021
NCAA BASEBALL
Game 1 (10 Innings):
Baldwin Wallace - 6
Marietta - 7
Game 2:
Baldwin Wallace - 11
Marietta - 7
Game 1:
Ohio Dominican - 25
Ohio Valley - 11
Game 2 (11 Innings):
Ohio Dominican - 5
Ohio Valley - 4
NCAA SOFTBALL
Game 1:
Marietta - 1
Baldwin Wallace - 5
Game 2:
Marietta - 5
Baldwin Wallace - 7
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Morgantown - 2
Williamstown - 12
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Boys:
Williamstown 7
Moorefield - 0
Girls:
Williamstown - 7
Moorefield - 0
