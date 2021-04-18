Sheriff, law enforcement still dealing with opioid cases

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here’s a story that makes the point that, despite everyone’s attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s still an opioid epidemic in our area.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens told us this past week there have been nearly 80 overdose cases since the beginning of the year, with 11 deaths as of Wednesday.

And sheriff’s deputies were put in danger early in the week, while investigating a drug case in the county.

“The other day, we had to have one of our cruisers (decomtaminated), because somebody was arrested and tried to hide their drugs in the back seat,” said Sheriff Steve Stephens. “It burst, and we had to have the car professionally decontaminated, because of the fentanyl that was in it.”

On Monday, Westbrook Health Services will hold a handout of Naloxone, or Narcan, used to revive an overdose victim.

More details can be found in the story posted elsewhere on this website.

500 boxes have been made available for distibution.

