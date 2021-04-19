4-H gets renovation money from Wood County Commission

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County’s 4-H organization gets a boost from the county commission, in its fund-raising drive for campground renovations.

The group has raised more than $200,000 to renovate its barn and dormitories on the campgrounds it maintains near Mineral Wells.

The commission Monday added $150,0000 for that effort.

The 4-H club is working toward its first-ever “Summer Showcase” in July, where members will showcase their traditional livestock and agriculture exhibits. The annual livestock show will also be held during that time.

”This is designed for the kids to finish their 4H projects,” says Larry Bargeloh, President of the 4-H Camp Trustees. “In order to do that, they have to show their projects, and we have to have the proper facilties to do that.”

The showcase, for the first time in 30 years, will be separate from the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition, an event that’s been moved to June.

Bargeloh says 4-H still has to raise $70,000 to fund its renovation project.

