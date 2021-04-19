Advertisement

7 W.Va. counties granted millions from School Building Authority

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The School Building Authority on Monday approved the funding of seven school building renovations in West Virginia.

Roane County was the only district to make the cut in WSAZ’s region. They now have nearly $14 million going toward a brand new Spencer Middle School.

Other counties that got the green light for funding were Mercer, Jefferson, Greenbrier, Mineral, Ohio, and Summers.

Twenty-nine county superintendents from across the state made requests for building renovations last month. To get the millions of dollars that were requested, architects with the SBA have to evaluate the properties. Each site has to meet criteria set by lawmakers, which are broken up into 10 categories.

After a thorough inspection, architects make their recommendations to the board, singling out the best projects for funding. The SBA has to approve the recommendations before the money is distributed.

Officials say making this decision was a tough call. The SBA only had $75 million to give out, and the requests totaled out to more than $206 million.

“The ones that were funded were the best of the best, every project has a ton of merit, every project is the number one project in that county,” said Ben Ashley, director of Architectural Services.

If a district didn’t make the cut, Ashley said they can re-apply in December. He says the SBA will likely have another $75 million to give away at that time. There was $200,000 left over; Ashley says the surplus will go toward December’s funding.

