American Red Cross holds car parade for volunteer of 27 years

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The American Red Cross took some time today to send off one of their longest-serving volunteers.

Frank Dotson has been with the red cross for 27 years, volunteering to help after everything from 9-11 to floods.

Today he was awarded the Ruth Thayer award for his service.

Members of the Belpre community threw a surprise parade to celebrate the achievement.

Red Cross officials say that Dotson is always willing to help those in need and was one of the best at it.

“Watching Frank do his work, you could see his passion shining through. And, it was always just a lot of fun for everybody who works with Frank to be around when he was doing his volunteer work and helping. And, not only was it fun, but you could tell that he was so good at it. And just had that certain knack to make sure that if people had a need it was going to be filled,” says American Red Cross regional CEO, Erica Mani.

Frank spent a lot of his volunteer time with his family from his wife Yuhvon to his sister-in-law and late brother.

His wife says that they plan to enjoy their retirement and relax.

