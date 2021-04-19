Chester Lilly trial delayed; defendant has COVID

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What would have been the first murder trial in Wood County in nearly two years has been delayed-again.

The murder trial of Chester Lilly was to have begun Monday morning in Wood County Circuit Court.

But the court, and Prosecutor Pat Lefebure learned Monday that Lilly contracted COVID-19 over the weekend at the North Central Regional Jail, where he is being held.

A new trial date has not been set.

Lilly is accused of stabbing Travis Peters, a neighbor, to death in June, 2019. He was indicted later that year on charges of first-degree murder.

The trial has already been delayed once, after a mistrial was declared last fall. It’s one of several murder trials on hold during the pandemic.

Prosecutor Lefebure says the next scheduled trial, of James T. Hendershot, is scheduled to begin in two weeks. Hendershot is accused in the death of his father in 2018.

