Emerson Elementary School Spring Carnival to take place Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Emerson Elementary School Spring Carnival is set to take place Saturday, April 24 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Over 30 vendors and crafters will be present. Additional activities will include a bounce house, petting zoo, fire truck, silent auction, and more. Auction items include donations from local vendors, artists, and restaurants.

In previous years, the carnival has been held at Worthington Elementary before it was permanently closed. This is the first year the event will be held at Emerson.

Armbands for admission to the activities are $5, with families being asked to pay no more than $20, regardless of the number of children. Entrance to the silent auction and vendor areas will be free.

Food will be available, including hot dogs, chips, drinks, and cookies, as well as kettle corn and cotton candy sold separately by River City Kettle.

Tom Wheeler, a local author and principal at Martin Elementary School, will be selling and signing copies of his children’s book, Raising a Stink. Wheeler is currently writing a new book and will have information available about the upcoming title, as well.

According to Donna Lyon, vice president of the Emerson Elementary PTA, the community seems to be eager for the event.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” said Lyon. “There will be a lot going on. I think it’ll be fun for everyone. And I think we need it after this year,” she added.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

