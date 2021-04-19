Advertisement

Emerson Elementary School Spring Carnival to take place Saturday

(WCAX)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Emerson Elementary School Spring Carnival is set to take place Saturday, April 24 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Over 30 vendors and crafters will be present. Additional activities will include a bounce house, petting zoo, fire truck, silent auction, and more. Auction items include donations from local vendors, artists, and restaurants.

In previous years, the carnival has been held at Worthington Elementary before it was permanently closed. This is the first year the event will be held at Emerson.

Armbands for admission to the activities are $5, with families being asked to pay no more than $20, regardless of the number of children. Entrance to the silent auction and vendor areas will be free.

Food will be available, including hot dogs, chips, drinks, and cookies, as well as kettle corn and cotton candy sold separately by River City Kettle.

Tom Wheeler, a local author and principal at Martin Elementary School, will be selling and signing copies of his children’s book, Raising a Stink. Wheeler is currently writing a new book and will have information available about the upcoming title, as well.

According to Donna Lyon, vice president of the Emerson Elementary PTA, the community seems to be eager for the event.

“We’ve had a lot of interest,” said Lyon. “There will be a lot going on. I think it’ll be fun for everyone. And I think we need it after this year,” she added.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Generic image of police line
Pipe bomb found in Noble County
Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County
Wood County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Sheriff, law enforcement still dealing with opioid cases

Latest News

Sanitary sewer repair scheduled in Marietta
WTAP
Noted storyteller, paranormal expert Susan Sheppard dies
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Ritchie Co. grand jury to hear case of newborn baby’s death
File image
Chester Lilly trial delayed; defendant has COVID