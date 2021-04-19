Local American Legion offers proper flag disposal

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The parade in which american flags are properly disposed of is coming up next month. Still, the American Legion has a way you can respectfully dispose of yours now.

This mailbox isn’t for sending letters, it’s for getting rid of american flags. Commander Regis Kern said this has been a longtime tradition that gives people a way to dispose of their flags with respect. You can find one of these mailboxes at the American Legion on 800 Wooster Street in Marietta.

How it works is you put your flag in one of these mailboxes and they are collected for the parade, which will take place on Memorial Day. The parade is followed by a ceremony, then a flag dedication, then a proper flag-burning.

The Scouts BSA (formerly known as Boy Scouts) help with the flag dedication.

Kern said, “..., and it’s good for the kids that are in the boy scouts because they understand and we promote that and make sure they understand how we dispose of the flags and do it with respect.”

The color guard, Scouts BSA, fire and sheriff’s department, veterans, and the Marietta High School marching band typically participate.

Kern said, “There’s a lot of family and friends of veterans that have lost their lives as far as this military service and it’s important that we keep remembering this.”

And they make sure to do that.

“..., at the end, we read off the names of the fallen veterans over the past year,” he added.

The parade will start forming at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day and will begin at 10 a.m, taking off at at Muskingum Park. You do not need to sign up or buy tickets to participate.

