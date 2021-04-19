Local gets parade for 95th birthday

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - This World War ll veteran, golf-loving, former businessman got a 95th birthday celebration he’ll never forget.

A seemingly never-ending stream of cars passed by Mr. Lang’s house, honking their horns in celebration. The turn-out wasn’t too surprising as Mr. Lang comes from a big family. In fact, he’s one of 15 siblings and has over 80 first cousins.

His siblings said they’ve always had a close-knit bond.

His sister Evelyn Neill added, “He’s a wonderful brother and I couldn’t ask for anything any better. Same with all of them.”

Mr. Lang’s brother Jack Lang echoed those sentiments.

“We’ve been very fortunate. You know, the family - we’ve all gotten along basically real good.”

On top of being a loving brother, Mr. Lang has been married longer than most.

He said, “My wife and I have been married 73 years next month and we’re still together. She’s 92 so we’re not setting any records but we’re getting close.”

Mrs. Lang said the trick to their long marriage has been love, respect, and selflessness.

“When you get married, you find out the “I” is gone. It’s always “we, us, and are’s,” she said.

The Langs weren’t only husband and wife. They were business partners. The Langs started business together in their twenties and eventually worked internationally.

Mrs. Lang remembered, “So we was two young kids that really didn’t know how to run a business but we went in on a shoe string and we managed to stay in and make it work.”

While the countries they traveled to may have been different, there’s one thing that always stayed the same.

Mrs. Lang said, “Out of all the trips we ever went on, we always managed to find an orchestra or some place to dance.”

Mr. Lang has packed a lot of life into his 95 years.

He even told us his secret to longevity: working hard and drinking a healthy amount of alcohol.

