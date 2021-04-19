Noted storyteller, paranormal expert Susan Sheppard dies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susan Sheppard was a fixture on WTAP’s “Daybreak” for more than 20 years. She also was an astrologer and an expert on the paranormal.

Sheppard died at her home Monday morning.

The website at Haunted Parkersburg Ghost Tours, of which she was the founder describes her as “a life-long paranormal investigator, researcher and psychic experiencer”. She conducted “Haunted Parkersburg tours” of several notable locations in and around the area said to be, and have been, haunted by ghosts.

She was also the founder of the Sacred Way Astrologers and Spirituality organization. She is also a founding member of West Virginia Writers, Inc.

Her appearances on “Daybreak” focused on her psychic abilites, particularly her astrology forecasts.

Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.