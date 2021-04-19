Obituary: Arthur Lewis Corp

Arthur Lewis Corp, 78, of Whipple passed away at 1:40am, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 30, 1942 in Noble County, Ohio a son of Erywin Elias And Malinda Seevers Corp, Sr.. Art retired on March 31, 2008 from B. F. Goodrich/RJF International and was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on the farm. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

On May 12, 1962, he married Norma Jean Perry who survives with their daughter Lisa Diane (Robert) Hill and brother Robert (Linda) Corp both of Whipple. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Erywin Elias Corp, Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Apr. 22) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery with full military rites. Family will greet friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

