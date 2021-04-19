Obituary: Beverly Jane Powell

Beverly Jane Powell, 70 of formerly of Belpre, Ohio died on April 19, 2021 at the Worthington Nursing Care Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 24, 1950 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marguerite Hall Powell. She attended Ewing School and WASCO Workshop in Marietta, Ohio.

Survivors include two brothers, Kenneth (Charlotte) Powell of Little Hocking, Ohio, Michael (Georgia Allen) Powell of Marietta, Ohio, a sister, Jo Ann Watson of Belpre, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Don Powell and a nephew, Donnie Powell.

Services will be on Wednesday, at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Curtis Casto officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The family would like to thank the Worthington Care workers for the care over the past several years.

