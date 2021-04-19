Obituary: Deborah Sue Hardman

Deborah Sue Hardman, 64, passed away April 16, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 16, 1956, a daughter to the late Ralph Clayton Monroe Jr. and Ethel Mae Burdette Monroe.

She is survived by her children; James Hardman III (Tina), Patricia Jameson, Bryan Hardman, and Stephanie Hardman; grandchildren “Pedro”, Skylar “Skybird”, Bryanna “Mickey”, Caitlyn “Lil’ Bit”, Megan “Megaboo”, Betty “BeLou” and Alystein “Ash”; great grandchildren Mirah “MyMy”, Adalynn “Lollipop”, Christopher “Mikey”, Matthew “Hewy”, Barron “BJ” and Baylor “Bear”; two sisters and two brothers, and her beloved dogs Noah and Elijah.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James Albert Hardman Jr and brothers Donald and Paul Monroe.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 21st , at 1 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday the 20th, from 2-4pm, and again from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home, and again an hour before the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.