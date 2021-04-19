Advertisement

Obituary: Donna Margaret Frazier

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Donna Margaret Frazier, 87, of Marietta passed away at her home on April 19, 2021.

She was born June 6, 1933 in Bartlett to the late John and Mabel (Galloway) Frazier. She had been employed at the Washington County Home.

Surviving is her son Dirk Frazier, grandson Ephraim Frazier and great grandson Enoch.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by brothers: Robert, Everett, Willie and Charles and a sister Nellie Evans.

According to her wishes she will be cremated an no services will be observed at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

