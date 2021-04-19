Advertisement

Obituary: Gary Lee Moore

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Gary Lee Moore, 74, of Parkersburg passed April 17, 2021 after an illness. He was born June 20, 1946 in Parkersburg a son of the late Alvin K. and Elizabeth V. Moore.

Gary worked in construction and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandy Wilkinson (Bill); a sister, Katie Riel; a brother Carlos Moore; two grandchildren, Dakota Walker and Derrik Walker; and three great-grandchildren, Kaydance, Brentley and Lakelynn Walker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

There will be no visitation or service. Gary graciously donated his body to the WVU Human Gift Registry. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg is assisting the family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

