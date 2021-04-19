Obituary: Grady David Lowe

Grady David Lowe, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away April 5, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John Robert and Hattie Mae Husk Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Sue Lowe.

Having earned a GED, he worked in the oil fields for several years, King Brothers Welding and at SW Resources. A Baptist by faith, he enjoyed tinkering on things. And, anyone that knew him knew he had a sense of humor and often shared wise words of wisdom.

He is survived by his children Jessica Ann Lowe, Westley David Lowe, Misty Dawn Lowe, Jacklynn Lowe; 8 grandchildren; siblings John Robert Lowe(Lillian), Leroy James Lowe(Lorraine), Sherral Ann Auvil and Eva Luann Newsome(Jeff), and several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, he was cremated and there will be no service at this time. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

