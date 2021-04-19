Obituary: Keith “Dave” French

Keith “Dave” French, 73, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 18, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 17, 1948 in Given, WV, a son of the late Quinno M. and Ruth Ann (Hill) French Ryan.

Dave worked for Westvaco in forest procurement and also as an oil and gas Abstracter. He was an outdoorsman that loved riding motorcycles, collecting tractors, cars, and side by sides. Dave loved to haggle for a deal and loved animals especially his cats. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving companion, Charlotte “Sunshine” Beckett; three sons, Brian French, Benjamin (Jessica) French and Jason (Nicole) French; two step daughters, Melissa Carson and Shawna Badgett; nine grandchildren, Brian French, Jr., Vivian Bayles, Julie French, Colbi French, Jonah Carson, Moriah Bruning, Kalie Schweitzer and William LeMaster; three great-grandchildren, Greyson Carson, Amelia Carson, Emlyn Schweitzer, and Brady Badgett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Lowell French.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Parchment Valley, Jackson County WV, with Pastor Michael Kidd officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Thursday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

