Obituary: Marion Katherine Beckwith

Marion Katherine Beckwith, 92, of Vienna died April 11, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born September 21, 1928, a daughter to the late Ralph Edward and Marion Virginia Mayo. Marion enjoyed her time at the Parkersburg Senior Center, crossword puzzles, flowers and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter Connie Barrett (Courtney); son Richard Beckwith (Sonya); daughter Becky Stephens (Tim); brother Paul Mayo; grandchildren Heather, Mary, Amy, Autumn, Paige, and Allie, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Carl Richard Beckwith, and sisters Dorothy Battin and Carol McDermott

A memorial visitation for Marion will be held Saturday, April 24th, at Leavitt Funeral Home, from 10am-12pm.

