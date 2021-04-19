Obituary: Robert J. Hall

Robert J. Hall, 64 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV on April 14, 2021. He was born on December 6, 1956 and was the son of the late Robert R. and Joan Cunningham Hall. He retired from the Eramet Company where he started working in 1978 and retired in 2018. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, basketball and sports of all kinds. He loved spending time with his grandsons, cooking and making pepperoni rolls.

Survivors include his son Jarrod J. Hall of Belpre, his sister, Flora Fann of Nashville, TN, two brothers, Jim and Steve Hall of Belpre, Ohio. Also surviving are his twin grandsons, Braden and Harold Hall, his ex wife, Leslie Hall of Belpre, his good friend, Johnny Mulligan of Belpre, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Rod Brower officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 till time of services.

