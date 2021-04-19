Obituary: Roger Allen Stewart

Roger Allen Stewart, 73, of Vienna, passed away at his residence April, 17, 2021.

He was born April 28, 1947 in Friendly, WV, the son of the late George Lawrence and Mary Dearth Stewart.

Roger was a steel worker @ Kardex, Reno and retired after 39 years. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, flea markets and motorcycles, and car shows. Roger was affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Gardner Archer Stewart; one daughter, Jacqueline Choe (Minam) of St. George, Utah; three sons, Roger Allen Stewart II of Parkersburg, Aaron Ricky Stewart (Stacy) of Parkersburg and Alan Gardner Archer (Carla) of Marietta, Ohio. Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, “Butch” Stewart and one sister, Barbara Clovis.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.