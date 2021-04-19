Obituary: Ruth A. Lewis

Ruth A. Lewis, 90, departed this life April 16, 2021 at Ohio Valley Health Care. She was born February 13, 1931 in Parkersburg, WV the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Bessie Simmons Lewis.

Ruth was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in 1948 and received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce in 1951 at Alderson Broaddus College. She worked as church secretary at the First Presbyterian Church from 1953-1960. In March 1960 she was employed by DuPont, first as a secretary and then Employee Relations Specialist as Benefits Administrator until her retirement in 1988.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald H. Lewis (Carolyn) and James Clark Lewis, a nephew Michael John Lewis, a dear friend Beverly Delancey, precious friends of over 55 years, Martha Crawley Hill and Mary Ann Crawley Fielder.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Maridor Lewis Keck. Also surviving are nieces and nephews who were very close to her, Barbara Jean Lewis, Patricia Lewis Carpenter (Gary) and their children, Kelsey Poulton and Nicolas Carpenter; nephews Timothy Gregg Lewis and daughters Catherine and Amber, Mark Alan Lewis, and Matthew Todd Lewis (Violeta) with sons James Aleksandar and Marco Lewis. Also surviving is an “adopted niece” Sheryl Delancey Bryan (Alden) and their two daughters Lindsay Ruthann Bryan Hale and Melanie Rae Bryan Bowe.

Ruth would want to extend a heartfelt thank you to her dear friends and caregivers Sharon L. Crawley and Debbie Dowler for their exceptional love and care over the past seven plus years.

Appreciation is also sent to Ohio Valley Health Care for the care, compassion and special privileges extended over the past six years.

Because Ruth never met a human or an animal that she wouldn’t help she requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Beechwood Presbyterian Church Sanctuary House, 703 30th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or the Humane Society of Parkersburg, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

