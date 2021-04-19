Obituary: Teresa Grace Farrow

Teresa Grace Farrow, 72, of Vienna WV, passed away April 17th, 2021 at Sistersville Center Nursing Home. Teresa was born April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Howard Farrow & Velma Ruth Farrow. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Wayne Farrow.

Survivors are her brother, Douglas Farrow; two sons Tony Mancini and Ryan Kennelly; cousins Judy Weybright, Mike Farrow, Dallas Flowers and Delbert Flowers.

Teresa graduated from PHS in 1966 and was a member of Up With People. She enjoyed traveling and resided in California where she was employed as a legal secretary for various software companies. Teresa returned home to West Virginia when her mother became ill and eventually established residency in Marietta, OH then Vienna, WV, while working as a researcher for Landmark Abstract.

Teresa had a love for rescuing animals, was a master gardener, enjoyed crafting, genealogy and playing guitar. Teresa was a member of Vienna Baptist Church. She shared a special relationship with Wayside United Methodist Church. Teresa lived by her faith and love for God. Teresa will always be known for her love for fun, excitement and sense of humor. She was always willing to share a smile and love for others.

A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at City Park, Parkersburg WV, from 3pm-5pm at Shelter #3.

Please visit kimesfuneralhome.com to share messages of comfort with the Farrow family.

