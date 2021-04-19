Advertisement

Rep. Steve Stivers will resign from Congress to join Ohio Chamber

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) announced Monday he will resign his position in Congress.

Stivers says he is to become President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

His position in Congress will become vacant effective May 16.

On Twitter Monday Stivers said, “For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order. The best part of this job has been making a positive difference in the lives of constituents. I’m grateful to the people of #OH15 for putting their trust in me to represent them in the halls of Congress; it has been one of the biggest honors of my life.”

Stivers has been the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 15th congressional district since 2011.

He became chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2017.

Stivers congressional district includes the southern portions of Columbus as well as communities west and south of the city. It also includes the college towns of Athens and Wilmington.

