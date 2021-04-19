Sanitary sewer repair scheduled in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair on the Gilman Ave. side of 130 Maple street, on the east side of Gilman Ave near the intersection with Maple Street. Work will begin Thursday April 22 at 8:30 A.M., weather permitting.

The north bound lane of Gilman Ave. will be closed between Market Street and Maple Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Gilman Ave. will be open to local traffic only.

There will be no parking on either side of Gilman Ave in front of 130 Maple Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Friday April 23rd . Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions can contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

