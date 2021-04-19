Advertisement

Sanitary sewer repair scheduled in Marietta

((MGN Image))
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair on the Gilman Ave. side of 130 Maple street, on the east side of Gilman Ave near the intersection with Maple Street. Work will begin Thursday April 22 at 8:30 A.M., weather permitting.

The north bound lane of Gilman Ave. will be closed between Market Street and Maple Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Gilman Ave. will be open to local traffic only.

There will be no parking on either side of Gilman Ave in front of 130 Maple Street. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Friday April 23rd  . Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions can contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Generic image of police line
Pipe bomb found in Noble County
Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County
Wood County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Sheriff, law enforcement still dealing with opioid cases

Latest News

Emerson Elementary School Spring Carnival to take place Saturday
WTAP
Noted storyteller, paranormal expert Susan Sheppard dies
Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro, faces charges of child neglect resulting in death and...
UPDATE: Ritchie Co. grand jury to hear case of newborn baby’s death
File image
Chester Lilly trial delayed; defendant has COVID