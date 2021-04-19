Advertisement

WVa power companies seek residential customer rate increase

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _

American Electric Power subsidiaries in West Virginia are asking regulators to approve a monthly rate boost of about 6% for residential customers.

The proposal covers fuel costs, vegetation management and energy efficiency programs.

Under the proposal announced Friday, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours would see monthly rates increase $8.10, while customers using 2,000 kilowatt hours would see rates increase $16.20.

The proposal must be approved by the state Public Service Commission. Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

