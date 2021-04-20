Man flown to hospital after losing control on motorcycle on US 33 in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man is hurt after losing control of his motorcycle in Athens Monday around 6 p.m. Troopers say 48-year-old Arnold Secen Junior was heading east on US 33 on his motorcycle when he went off the right side of the road, hit a road sign, and overturned before coming to a stop.

He was flown by helicopter to Grant Hospital in Columbus. He was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Drugs or alcohol are not a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

