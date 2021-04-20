Advertisement

SUV flips after head-on crash by Sheetz in downtown Parkersburg

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Two cars were involved in a head-on wreck Monday evening by the Sheetz on Ann Street in downtown Parkersburg. Wood County 911 says the accident happened at 6:55 p.m.

An SUV and a truck hit head-on, and the SUV flipped over. One person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. There’s no word yet on how badly that person was hurt.

Parkersburg Police is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Susan Sheppard appeared regularly on WTAP's "Daybreak" program for many years.
Noted storyteller, paranormal expert Susan Sheppard dies
The law office of Christopher Michael Moore along East Main Street in Jackson, Ohio.
Ohio lawyer charged with rape
Generic image of police line
Pipe bomb found in Noble County
Skeletal remains believed to be those of a Wood County man missing since August were found...
Human remains found in Wood County

Latest News

Man flown to hospital after losing control on motorcycle on US 33 in Athens
You will not be allowed to harvest more than two turkeys.
Turkey season takes off in West Virginia
Commander Regis Kern says proper flag disposal is about respect.
Local American Legion offers proper flag disposal
WTAP News @ 6 - Brookover signs with Duquesne
WTAP News @ 6 - Brookover signs with Duquesne