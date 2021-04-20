SUV flips after head-on crash by Sheetz in downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Two cars were involved in a head-on wreck Monday evening by the Sheetz on Ann Street in downtown Parkersburg. Wood County 911 says the accident happened at 6:55 p.m.

An SUV and a truck hit head-on, and the SUV flipped over. One person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. There’s no word yet on how badly that person was hurt.

Parkersburg Police is investigating the crash.

