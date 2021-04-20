Advertisement

Turkey season takes off in West Virginia

You will not be allowed to harvest more than two turkeys.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of Monday, turkey season took off in West Virginia.

For the first time, turkey season will last for five weeks and a day rather than four.

Mike Peters of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources explained that this is in response to the turkey population stabilizing over the past two or three decades.

While the population has been pretty stable, this year’s population is expected to be slightly lower than the last two years.

Peters also pointed out that there is a limit to how many turkeys you can harvest.

“..., you’re only allowed to harvest two birds this season.”

This is meant to prevent over-harvesting.

Another important thing to remember is that baiting turkeys is illegal.

