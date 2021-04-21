UPDATE: Marietta Chamber of Commerce continues Professional Women’s Round Table series

UPDATE: 5/19/2021

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Chamber of Commerce is continuing its Professional Women’s Roundtable series, in which area women business owners and entrepreneurs present talks to attendees. It is intended to be an opportunity for local women to learn and network.

The next event in the series will feature Rachel Burnham, co-owner of Rockstar Wellness, as the speaker. It will take place on May 25 at 1 P.M., in the Evans Conference Center at Peoples Bank. In-person attendance will be limited to 15 people, and the event will be available to attend virtually via Zoom, as well.

According to Kelsy Eaton, president and CEO of the Chamber, Burnham was selected due to the engaging choices she has made in her role at Rockstar wellness.

“We selected [Burnham] because we like getting to talk with area professionals, and especially business women, who are running things that are successful and valuable to the community. And we felt that was very applicable to Rockstar Wellness,” Eaton said. “They do a lot of exciting and new things there that we were wanting to have a discussion about at our roundtable,” she added.

Admission for the event is $15 and includes lunch.

The series had been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but was resumed last month. The speaker for the April event was Tina Hickman of Peace, Love Beautiful, and Eaton said it was successful and enjoyed by attendees.

Those who would like to suggest speakers or discussion topics for future events are asked to email membership@mariettachamber.com.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/21/2021

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Round Table series brings together local women in business to network and to learn from accomplished speakers. The program was paused last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now resuming in a slightly different format.

Fifteen people will be able to attend in person in the Evans Conference Center at People’s Bank, a space that allows for social distancing, and the event will be available via Zoom, as well. It will take place on April 27 from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. Those who would like to attend are asked to email membership@mariettachamber.com.

The first speaker will be Tina Hickman, owner of the beauty salon Peace, Love, Beautiful. Attendance is $15, and includes lunch.

The event will be held monthly and the Chamber of Commerce is seeking speakers with an interest in local business owners.

“We’d like to find business owners from around the community to come and share what their business is about and what they’re doing,” said Kelsy Eaton, president and CEO of the Marietta Chamber of Commerce. “The benefit for the speaker is they get an opportunity to share what exciting things are happening at their business. And the benefit for the attendees is we get to learn a little bit more about a business that maybe we hadn’t been able to interact with before,” she added.

Additionally, Eaton noted that the series provides an opportunity for local business owners and entrepreneurs to network.

“It’s a good way to meet and connect with other women in business in the area, make some friends, make some business connections, too. Overall, it’s a good networking opportunity,” Eaton said.

