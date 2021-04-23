UPDATE: Fires on Pickering Street still being investigated

UPDATE 4/28/21 7:17 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department says a fire that happened Tuesday on Pickering Street is still being investigated. This is not the first time it has caught on fire.

It caught on fire last week on Friday. A man died in that fire. Firefighters were called back to the home for a second time yesterday around four in the morning.

The Parkersburg Fire Department says both of these fires are still being investigated. Parkersburg Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office are also investigating.

UPDATE: 4/27/21 5:00 A.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire crews returned to the scene of a fatal fire last week for a re-ignition early Tuesday morning on the south side of Parkersburg.

Smoke was visible from the road leading up to the home on Pickering Street, and crews arrived on scene around 4:00 A.M. to put out the fire.

Last week, the same home caught fire and Parkersburg fire chief Jason Matthews confirmed that someone did die in the blaze. The victim’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Tuesday morning, the Parkersburg fire and police departments and St. Joe’s Ambulance Service were called to the scene

UPDATE: 4/22/2021 11:10 A.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters battled flames at a mobile home on Pickering Street in south Parkersburg early Friday morning and are now reporting that the fire has led to one death.

According to Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews, the victim’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner.

The Parkersburg fire and police departments and St. Joe’s Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 4:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/22/2021 10:00 A.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters battled flames at a mobile home on Pickering Street in south Parkersburg early Friday morning.

The Parkersburg fire and police departments and St. Joe’s Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 4:30 a.m.

No other details are immediately available, including if any injuries happened as a result of the blaze.

