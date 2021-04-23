Advertisement

ODOT launches statewide litter campaign

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has partnered with the Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to launch a statewide litter campaign.

The campaign “A Little Litter is a Big Problem” is aimed at shining a light on the problem of litter and how even a small amount of litter is a huge problem.

As part of the campaign, crews from ODOT District 10 spent part of Friday afternoon picking up trash along State Route 7.

Ashley Rittenhouse, the Public Information Officer for ODOT District 10 says that this week alone crews in Washington County have picked up 1100 bags of trash.

Rittenhouse also explains that crews picking up trash takes away from the time and resources that could be used keeping highways safe.

“Our ODOT forces all across our district have been really focusing on picking up litter this week,” says Rittenhouse. “Of course, that is one of their maintenance responsibilities, one of the jobs they are responsible for. The bottom line is we have a lot of other tasks to do related to the safety of our roads. You know ditching and tree cutting and pothole patching and paving and the list goes on and on. So, frankly we wish we did not have to spend the time and money picking up other people’s trash, because we do have a lot of other things to do to keep our highways safe for drivers.”

ODOT also has inmates and Adopt-A-Highway volunteers help with trash pickup. Anyone interested in becoming an Adopt-A-Highway volunteer can find more information by visiting ODOT’s website.

