Drug Take Back Day makes its appearance in the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Sites across the Mid-Ohio Valley collected leftover medication for Drug Take Back Day.

It’s an event meant to prevent drugs from getting into the wrong hands. According to Police Chief Martin, it not only cuts off easy drug access to those struggling with addiction but also can prevent addiction from starting. This is because some addictions start in the family medicine cabinet.

As many types of pills and medications are stored in those cabinets, this site wasn’t picky. Trash bags and boxes were filled with pills, patches, EpiPens, you name it.

Deputy Logan Schwendeman said, “Pretty much anything that has any sort of medical purpose that can be taken into the body, we have a way of disposing it.”

Right Path for Washington County also showed up to the event. They handed out information on proper drug disposal.

