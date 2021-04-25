Local kids robotics team wins states

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With chicken hats as part of their uniform, this team needs no introduction. Meet The Tender Defenders. They came out of the state competition with first place medals around their necks this Saturday.

The team calls their meeting room The Chicken Coup. It’s where the robot is set up to perform tasks to earn points.

Oh we almost forgot to introduce the robot. Its name is Avocabro.

Robotics isn’t all this team does. They also presented an app at states. The prompt they were given was to get kids more active so the team interviewed their school’s gym teacher. It turns out the teacher was concerned if students were actually doing the class activities.

Team member Kayley explained, “The teacher couldn’t prove that people were actually doing it so our app design had an upload...well a video and upload - a record and upload feature so you can record it.”

Although this year proved successful for the team, Covid made it challenging. Their coach had to go above and beyond to make sure the kids were prepared, even dropping off supplies at their houses so they could participate in virtual practices.

Coach K.C. said, when the kids weren’t in school, they would abide by the color map, so if Wood County was yellow, orange, or red, they would Zoom in for practices. For a coach, this was the most difficult part of the process.

K.C. said, “I’m just a mom in my basement you know trying to make it work for these kids because I knew that robotics was so important to them and, when things were just so chaotic in the world, I wanted to give them a space that they had comfort and a place of belonging with friends.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.