Advertisement

Loved ones remember DMX at homegoing celebration

People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday,...
People gather for a "Celebration of Life Memorial" for rapper DMX at Barclays Center, Saturday, April. 24, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest."(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Family members, friends and clergy members dressed in white and red honored the legacy of hip-hop icon DMX at a homegoing celebration in New York.

Religious leaders and musicians prayed, sang and delivered moving tributes as members of DMX’s family sat in the first rows of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and actor grew up in Yonkers and delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).”

His electrifying music focused on themes of religion, violence and redemption, and inspired scores of fans and performers worldwide.

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering what officials called a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
New Jersey man charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Washington County
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a mobile home on Pickering Street in south Parkersburg...
UPDATE: Fire in south Parkersburg leads to one death
They call their meeting room "The Chicken Coup."
Local kids robotics team wins states
Obituary: Janet Yoho
Obituary: Janet Yoho

Latest News

Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
The suspect has an extensive criminal history and was on probation related to a 2018 case...
Man arrested after alleged attempted robbery of family of 18 in San Francisco
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says
Director Chloé Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."
‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a socially distanced Oscars
Susan's daughter Scarlet's favorite thing about her mom was her laughter. They were the...
Iconic Parkersburg supernatural expert honored in costume parade