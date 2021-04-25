Advertisement

Marietta wraps up its Earth Day celebrations

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Saturday marked the last day of Marietta’s Earth Day celebrations.

Different tables and art projects were scattered in front of the armory. A couple of local organizations set up booths to inform the public about current policies that impact climate change. A solar panel company also came down with a booth and a solar panel display to educate people on this clean energy option. The event of course held the annual trash to art contest as well. Contestants thought out of the box, taking trash from their home and transforming it into art. One participant even made a dress out of plastic bags.

The event may have not been as big as usual, as the festival was spread out into scattered events to prevent crowds. However, the take away remains the same.

Marietta’s Earth Day Committee’s Kathy Ortt said, “The main thing we wanted to take away - people to take away from the Marietta Earth Day celebration as a whole is to appreciate nature, the outdoors, and understand that they too can make as difference and they can protect it in just ordinary things they do in their everyday lives.”

Ortt even thinks this year’s style of celebrations brought something special to the table - a different perspective. “..., because we’ve been able to get people out to go on a hike in the woods, get to go to the recycling center to see how it works, and so taking people to different places that maybe they don’t usually go to.”

Other Earth Day events on Saturday included a scavenger hunt and a tree-planting event in different locations.

