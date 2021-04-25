New Jersey man charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Washington County

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A New Jersey man faces five counts of sex-related charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says he used social media to meet a 13-year-old Washington County victim.

Twenty-eight-year-old Elijah Reid-Williams of West Orange, New Jersey, is charged with four counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor and one count of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to an affidavit of facts from the sheriff’s office, on April 24, deputies responded to a house in Little Hocking after a call about a missing 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile’s grandfather went looking for her and saw a suspicious-looking vehicle leave the area. He was able to get the license plate of the car.

The juvenile victim said she had been sneaking out on the weekends to have sex with the suspect after meeting on an online dating site Monkey. The victim said she told Reid-Williams she was 13 years old. She says he told her he was 16 years old.

Deputies used the juvenile victim’s social media account to message Reid-Williams to convince him to return to Washington County from Dayton, Ohio, to have sex again.

Reid-Williams drove to a church in Little Hocking where Detective Alyssa Dolly and other deputies arrested him.

Reid-Williams is being held in Washington County Jail until he appears for his bond hearing on April 26.

