Advertisement

Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger at crime scene

Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his...
Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his neighbor’s driveway. He faces multiple charges, including criminal damage.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that the Maricopa Police Department said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor’s driveway.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
New Jersey man charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Washington County
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a mobile home on Pickering Street in south Parkersburg...
UPDATE: Fire in south Parkersburg leads to one death
They call their meeting room "The Chicken Coup."
Local kids robotics team wins states
Obituary: Janet Yoho
Obituary: Janet Yoho

Latest News

Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
The suspect has an extensive criminal history and was on probation related to a 2018 case...
Man arrested after alleged attempted robbery of family of 18 in San Francisco
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says
Director Chloé Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland."
‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a socially distanced Oscars
Susan's daughter Scarlet's favorite thing about her mom was her laughter. They were the...
Iconic Parkersburg supernatural expert honored in costume parade