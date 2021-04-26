Kick-off celebration held for Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dozens of people came out to the Parkersburg Art Center on Sunday for the Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project’s kick-off celebration.

A scale model of the mural was unveiled at the celebration.

The mural will transform more than 1,000 feet of the floodwall and will tell the story of Parkersburg and West Virginia.

Edward Escandon is involved with the project and says everyone is excited to begin the transformation.

“I think that you know when you’re down at the point and you see that is where the wall is, makes it the biggest gloomy aspect of it is right there,” says Escandon. “To turn that and make it be a showpiece piece of art that’s going to inspire generations of people in the area. We’re all excited about making it happen.”

The project will be completed in phases with the first phases focusing on the area behind the Riverfront Amphitheater.

The section behind the amphitheater will showcase the hills and mountains of West Virginia.

Farther down, the hills and mountains will transform into representations of the girders and piers of Parkersburg’s historic Sixth Street train trestle.

The last section of the mural will feature the first few notes and words from “Country Roads” by John Denver.

Escandon says they hope to begin the first phase of the project this summer.

