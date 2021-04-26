West Virginia Motor Speedway is back

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been eight years since a racecar grazed West Virginia Motor Speedway but Sunday night that all changed.

People started claiming their seats over six hours before the races even began. The renovated track boasts new safety lights, new track lights, revamped buildings, VIP area, and more.

Track owner Cody Watson hopes the track will not only provide some family fun but also bring in tourism and in turn local business revenue.

While the track may look brand new, for Watson, it’s a nostalgic place.

He said, “In my youth I used to come out here and sit on the hillside like the fans and be part of it and I just remember how magical it was to see the stars of dirt late model racing pull in here and hit this racetrack and how fast it was so i’m excited to bring it back.”

The goal is for the track to not just be a home for racing. For instance, a major concert is planned here for September along with a monster truck event in August.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.