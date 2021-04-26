Advertisement

West Virginia Motor Speedway is back

This track won't just be for racecars.
This track won't just be for racecars.(Samantha Cavalli)
By Laura Bowen and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been eight years since a racecar grazed West Virginia Motor Speedway but Sunday night that all changed.

People started claiming their seats over six hours before the races even began. The renovated track boasts new safety lights, new track lights, revamped buildings, VIP area, and more.

Track owner Cody Watson hopes the track will not only provide some family fun but also bring in tourism and in turn local business revenue.

While the track may look brand new, for Watson, it’s a nostalgic place.

He said, “In my youth I used to come out here and sit on the hillside like the fans and be part of it and I just remember how magical it was to see the stars of dirt late model racing pull in here and hit this racetrack and how fast it was so i’m excited to bring it back.”

The goal is for the track to not just be a home for racing. For instance, a major concert is planned here for September along with a monster truck event in August.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
New Jersey man charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Washington County
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Firefighters responded to the blaze at a mobile home on Pickering Street in south Parkersburg...
UPDATE: Fire in south Parkersburg leads to one death
They call their meeting room "The Chicken Coup."
Local kids robotics team wins states
Obituary: Janet Yoho
Obituary: Janet Yoho

Latest News

Susan's daughter Scarlet's favorite thing about her mom was her laughter. They were the...
Iconic Parkersburg supernatural expert honored in costume parade
Model of Parkersburg Floodwall Mural
Kick-off celebration held for Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project
Generic image of police line
New Jersey man charged with multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Washington County
Marietta Earth Day Celebrations
WTAP News @ 11 - Mariette Earth Day Celebrations