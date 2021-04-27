UPDATE: Parkersburg man sentenced for distributing child porn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 7/27/2021 6:40 P.M.

A man from Parkersburg is sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography. Timothy Rapson, 39, will be required to serve a term of 20 years of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Rapson previously pleaded guilty to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to distribute child pornography on December 31, 2019. The investigation revealed that Rapson possessed over 76,000 images and videos of child pornography, many of which depict children.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and praised the investigative work of the Parkersburg Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Julie M. White handled the prosecution.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:20-cr-000175 .

ORIGINAL STORY April 27, 2021 at 6:52 P.M.

A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Timothy Paul Rapson, 39, admitted to distributing child pornography on December 31, 2019 using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. The investigation further revealed that Rapson possessed over 73,000 images and videos of prepubescent child pornography.

Rapson pleaded guilty to distribution of prepubescent minor child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on July 26, 2021.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and praised the investigative work of the Parkersburg Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Julie M. White is handling the prosecution.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing.

