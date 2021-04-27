Advertisement

UPDATE: Road closure scheduled in Washington County to begin May 17

Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
UPDATE: 5/05/2021

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Jett Hill Rd T-394, located in Newport Township, was originally scheduled to begin an extended closure on May 12. That closure will now begin on May 17, and will last for approximately two months. There will be no through traffic.

Those with additional questions are asked to call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/27/2021

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Jett Hill Rd T-394, located in Newport Township will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on May 12, for approximately 60 days for landslip repair. There will be no through traffic.

Those with additional questions are asked to call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430.

