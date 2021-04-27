Two Arrested for Firing Paintball Gun Towards Police Cruiser

WILLIAMSTOWN W. VA. (WTAP)-Two Vienna men were arrested early Sunday morning for shooting paintball guns at a Williamstown police officer’s car.

It was near the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Third Street where the Williamstown police officer thought he was being shot at with a real gun.

According to a Williamstown police department report release, the officer was monitoring traffic when he heard a popping sound that directed his attention to a 2009 black Toyota Camry. The officer then observed a male suspect later identified as Josue Javier Vega 18 of Vienna sitting in the window of the car and aiming what appeared to be a firearm at the officers’ car.

The officer again heard the popping sound and conducted a traffic stop. Five occupants were removed from the car where officers located two paintball guns. During field interviews, two suspects, Vega as well as 19-year-old Bryan Sonny Perez also of Vienna admitted they were aiming and discharging the paintball guns towards the police cruiser.

Shawn Graham, Williamstown Police Chief, says thankfully the officer didn’t respond by firing his weapon at the car and he commends him for staying calm.

“This easily could have ended up tragic. You know people just, you can’t be this stupid when dealing with law enforcement. Unfortunately, that’s another pandemic that’s going on- you know, the anger and the hate towards police so, luckily this was just stupid young men being stupid and no one died and that’s great but this could have been a lot worse,” Graham said.

Both suspects were processed at Williamstown Police Department and placed in the custody of the West Virginia Division of Corrections where they were later released on a $1,000 bond each.

