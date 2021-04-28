Advertisement

Amazon offers in-garage deliveries for Prime members

The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery...
The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.(Source: Amazon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is expanding its home deliveries straight into your garage.

The online retailer said people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.

The free service is available just to Prime members in more than 5,000 cities.

For this to work, you must have a Wi-Fi-enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select “In-Garage Delivery” at checkout.

The driver then uses a handheld Amazon scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon said the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Kirk Douglas kisses his wife Anne's hand, in Los Angeles...
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
Key piece of Biden’s $1.8T families plan expires after 2025
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers GM: ‘We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel
Ambulances at site of deadly stampede in Israel