Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star football game canceled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star football game will not happen for the second year in a row.

The game has been canceled as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has put a mandate on all events scheduled before August 30th.

The football game is usually held in early June and features all-star athletes from high schools across the region.

Players from West Virginia high schools take on players from Ohio high schools.

All funds raised from the game go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund research for a cure.

They hope to have the all-star game next year.

