Advertisement

Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star football game canceled

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star football game will not happen for the second year in a row.

The game has been canceled as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has put a mandate on all events scheduled before August 30th.

The football game is usually held in early June and features all-star athletes from high schools across the region.

Players from West Virginia high schools take on players from Ohio high schools.

All funds raised from the game go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to fund research for a cure.

They hope to have the all-star game next year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Reed and Karolyn Reed were struck by Williamstown Pumper/Tanker 8 as it was backing up.
UPDATE: Man and woman die after getting run over by fire truck
Mugshots of the arrested.
Drug raid leads to four arrests, hundreds of grams of drugs recovered
Dekotis Thomas
Warrant issued in connection with murder of high school student
Prosecutor: Drugs found in searches of four homes
Justice signs House Bill 3293

Latest News

Mural at Sandy's Florist
Mural is transforming Sandy’s Florist
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - PCHS vs. Williamstown in Class AA girls semifinals
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Avery Pettus
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
Madison Elementary PE teacher puts together golf course for students
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail
United Way Alliance and North Bend partner to create Learning Trail