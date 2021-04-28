History Scavenger Hunt held at Phelps-Tavenner House

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The first day of the Spring History Scavenger Hunt was Wednesday at the historic Phelps-Tavenner House in Parkersburg.

The Parkersburg and Wood County Library partnered with the Wood County Historical and Preservation Society to host the event.

The scavenger hunt is a fun way for participants to learn about the pioneers of Wood County and other local history.

“We chose the Phelps-Tavenner because it’s where history really began here in Wood County,” Robin Yarzab, a genealogist at the Parkersburg & Wood County Library explained. “We want to share that with you. It’s a wonderful experience, the scavenger hunt and learning just about what we do have here in Wood County. It has a lot of different objects here from around the county and of course, you’ll learn about the Phelps-Tavenner family.”

The Phelps-Tavenner House was built in the early 1800s and is the oldest brick house in Wood County.

Prizes will be awarded to the top winners of the scavenger hunt and all participants will receive an award certificate.

The scavenger hunts will also be held on May 1st, May 5th, and May 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On May 8th, there will also be a Garden Heritage Day celebration. The celebration will include a children’s librarian reading garden-related stories to children. There will also be “garden art treasures” for sale to benefit the Wood County Historical and Preservation Society.

Those who would like additional information are asked to call 304-489-1629 or 304- 420-4587.

