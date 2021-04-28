Lawrence (Larry) LeMasters, 83 of Vienna, WV. departed this Life for his Heavenly Home Tuesday, April 27, 2021 following an extended illness.

He was born in Parkersburg on November 23, 1937 the son of the late M. Earl and Bealuh Pettit LeMasters.

Larry was a 1955 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended West Virginia University. He retired from E.I. Dupont in 1992 with 36 years service in Maintenance. He was past President and vice President of Dupont employees Recreation Club. Larry was the Mountaineers biggest fan even returning from his honeymoon to be in Mountaineer Stadium for the next Saturday and Parkersburg High School Sports. Larry was an avid sports enthusiast and had coached his sons baseball and basketball teams, he played racquetball, golf and tennis rarely missing his sons participation. Larry’s love of faith, family and friends enriched his life and was devoted to them. He loved his family deeply taking great joy in the three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His favorite nickname was “Papaw”.

Larry was a charter member and Deacon at New Hope Baptist Church, Moose Lodge 1118, participated in the PHS Stadium Renovation Committee, Elks HA Breakfast Club and with his wife created an annual golf scramble to benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Vienna and supported the Habitat for Humanity and various community causes. He greatly enjoyed a special bond with “The Crazy Eight” and wintering in Sarasota Florida. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Barbara Ann Wilhelm LeMasters; Two sons, David Brian LeMasters (Brenda McGraw and daughters Heather and Karah) and Jeffrey Scott LeMasters (Angela); His grandchildren, Andrew Scott LeMasters (Heidi), Staci Nicole LeMasters and Lauren Elizabeth LeMasters (Dan Shirley) and his great grandchildren, Ava Grace and Noah Scott LeMasters.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his furry son, LOBO.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00pm at the New Hope Baptist Church with Dr. David Carrico and Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating. Entombment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday at the church from 11:00am until service time.

The family would like to thank the Camden Clark Medical Center and Parkersburg Care Center for the wonderful care given to Larry.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

