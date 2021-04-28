Marshall University President to step down at end of term

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert has announced that he will step down at the end of his term.

On Wednesday, Gilbert says he will not extend his current contract, which ends in July 2022.

In an email to students and employees, he said he had given the matter considerable thought and had decided to “define the endpoint of my term as president of Marshall University.”

“For a variety of personal and professional reasons, I have informed the Board of Governors that I will not seek an extension of my current contract and will be stepping down from my position effective July 15, 2022.” said MU President Gilbert.

“I am announcing my decision now to give the board ample time to make plans to search for the next president... Serving as your president for the past five years has been a tremendous honor and privilege. I have put my whole self into the job and have always done what I thought was in the best interests of the university.”

Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell said, “Dr. Gilbert has done an excellent job as our president. His decision to step down leaves big shoes to fill, but his thoughtful approach to the transition will make sure the we don’t lose any momentum as we search for our next president.”

Dr. Jerome A. “Jerry” Gilbert became the 37th president of Marshall University in January 2016.

He’s from Mississippi and previously served as a provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University for nearly six years. He was also the university’s associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs for six years.. Gilbert also worked as the head of the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and coordinator for the biomedical engineering graduate program in the Bagley College of Engineering.

Gilbert has a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering from Mississippi State and a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Duke.

During his time at Marshall, he has been recognized by the West Virginia Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission with its 2019 “Living the Dream Award” in the area of scholarship. He also was honored by The State Journal as a member of its 2019 Class of Who’s Who in West Virginia Business.

Gilbert also serves as the vice-chairman of the Conference USA executive committee.

